Jazz in June postponed due to potential inclement weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tuesday’s Jazz in June performance, with Andy William and the Nebraska All-Stars, has been postponed due to potential inclement weather.

According to a spokesperson with the event, a new date will be announced as soon as possible with the concert scheduled to take place at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. VIP ticket holders will have their tickets honored at the rescheduled date or can contact the Lied Center Ticket Office.

“The safety of the artists, production crew, volunteers and audience members is our top priority,” said Mike Semrad, Jazz in June Coordinator. “With the current forecast for severe thunderstorms tonight we wanted to make the announcement in time for everyone to plan accordingly. We look forward to kicking off the Jazz in June season on June 14 with Darryl White.”

Visit jazzinjune.com for more information.

