Jazz in June returns to Lincoln

One of Lincoln’s most popular summer events will be returning for its 31st year at the Sheldon Museum of Art.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jazz in June, one of Lincoln’s most popular summer events, is returning for its 31st year at the Sheldon Museum of Art. The free concert will highlight jazz artists from around the country every Tuesday evening in June.

The 2022 lineup includes:

- June 7: Andy William & Nebraska All Stars

- June 14: Darryl White Quartet

- June 21: SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter

- June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds

“From the very beginning Jazz in June has been one of the most popular free outdoor concerts in Nebraska and in the nation,” Lied Center Executive Director, Bill Stephan said. “Every year we grow with the artists and the number of people attending, it’s just a fabulous event. You know summer is here when Jazz in June comes every Tuesday to enjoy some great music with friends and family.”

Each performance has two sets from 7-7:45 and 8-8:45 p.m. You can find more information on Jazz in June by going to their website.

