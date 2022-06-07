LPD warning homeowners to close and lock garages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is seeing an increase in garage burglaries throughout the city.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home southeast of 14th Street and Alvo Road on a report of a burglary.

LPD said the homeowner reported accidentally leaving his garage door open overnight and the next morning he discovered both cars in the garage had been rummaged through and two laptops were missing.

Investigators estimate the total loss to be $3,200.

Increase in garage burglaries

The Crime Analysis Unit with LPD reports a significant increase in open and unlocked garage door burglaries.

The Lincoln Police Department is seeing an increase in garage burglaries throughout the city. (Lincoln Police Department)

LPD said there’s been a 111-percent increase in 2022 as compared to the five year average and a 33-percent increase in May 2022 as compared to January to April 2022.

According to police, the average reported loss is $4,338.

Officers are reminding everyone to make sure to close, as well as lock, your garage.

LPD said to make it a habit to check your garage door to ensure it’s closed before going to bed.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.