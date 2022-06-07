Advertisement

Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center is transported into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from the hospital in Encino, Calif., late Friday, June 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.

Authorities say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. He is being held on $3 million bail on three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. There was no evidence that he knew the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr. and Latisha Castillo
Two arrested after Lincoln teen’s wheelchair stolen
James Crihfield
Missing NDCS inmate arrested
$6,500 wristwatch stolen from truck in southwest Lincoln
On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank
Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police...
Father, woman arrested after passing out with drugs in car and kids in back seat, police say
Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting