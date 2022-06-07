NDOT seeking input on electric vehicle charging investment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska plans to invest millions of dollars to expand statewide electric vehicle charging places for the public to use.

President Joe Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021, which includes the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. It provides states with $7.5 billion to expand the electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

Over the next five years, Nebraska will have access to $30.2 million (~$6 million/year) in formula funds for EV charging infrastructure while also still being able to compete for a portion of an additional $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding.

This funding supports the administration’s goal of expanding EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors and other corridors that could be identified in the state.

The federal funds will be primarily focused on developing electric charging infrastructure on AFCs, which today include Interstate 80 across the state and Nebraska Highway 31 and US Highway 6 in the Omaha area.

NDOT wants your input. You have until June 14 to let them know your thoughts on the electric vehicle demand within the state.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SURVEY

NDOT will collaborate with key stakeholders such public power districts, communities along routes, planning partners, and businesses on EV charging development. The initial statewide plan will be submitted to our federal partners before August 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.