NE Gas Prices: Where and how to try to save at the pump

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As summer travel plans are starting to get underway, many filling up at the gas station are in for a hefty price tag. As gas prices nationally and in Nebraska continue to soar, experts predict it’s not going to get better anytime soon.

Nebraska still sits below the national average gallon price for gas, but on Monday it clocked in at $4.57 a gallon.

“There are a number of states over that $5 threshold, in Nebraska we’re fortunate we’re not there yet. Is it possible? With the current market and the supply and demand factors that go into gas pricing it could happen,” said Brian Ortner with AAA in Nebraska “Don’t know exactly when, but the way things are going it may be coming our way soon.”

Ortner said many drivers are keeping those summer travel plans despite prices. He suggested things like consolidating trips and keeping factors like traffic density in mind, to help maximize the gas in your tank

“Certain times of the day when the workday starts traffic is a lot higher, you know? Maybe leave a little bit earlier and avoid some of that stop and go traffic in the morning and even in the evening,” Ortner said.

AAA also recently surveyed its Nebraska members. Results showed that at $4.75 a gallon, 55% of Nebraskans will make changes to their driving habits. At $5 a gallon, 70% of people surveyed said they would be driving less often. However, for now, people in Nebraska and across the U.S. are still traveling.

“We are moving about a lot more we saw the second-largest increase in memorial day travelers just two weekends about with 39 million people out on the road or in the air,” Ortner said.

AAA said it has its own fuel-saver rewards program but said it doesn’t hurt to utilize other popular options, like fuel-saver programs in grocery stores like Hy-Vee, Costco and Sam’s Club.

According to GasBuddy.com membership stores in Lincoln, as of Monday, were the cheapest gas options. Costco is at $4.24 a gallon and Sam’s Club is just behind at $4.29 a gallon.

To give you an idea of how much things have changed in the last year prices are up 55%. Last June, the average was about $2.95 a gallon.

Another way to save money, filling up with E-85, which has a high level of ethanol and in Lincoln is about a dollar a gallon cheaper than regular gas. That can only go into flex-fuel vehicles or those vehicles typically have yellow gas caps. Make sure to check an owner’s manual.

