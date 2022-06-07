Ozzie Smith visits Lincoln, plays in Git-R-Done Golf Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ozzie Smith and Larry the Cable Guy met on the golf course nine years ago. On Monday, they were back together hitting tee shots and enjoying each other’s company.

Smith participated in Larry the Cable Guy’s Git-R-Done Classic at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln. The Hall of Fame baseball player was among 120 golfers to compete in the charity event.

The Git-R-Done Classic raises money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.