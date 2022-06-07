Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another storm system will move across Nebraska during the day Tuesday triggering showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are likely, especially in central and western Nebraska. Showers and thunderstorms should end after midnight and Wednesday looks to be a nice day. More thunderstorms possible on Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Numerous severe thunderstorms possible for parts of southern Nebraska.
Mix of clouds and sun for the Lincoln area Tuesday, warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening with a few of the storms becoming severe. High temperature will near 80 degrees with a north wind becoming more easterly this afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures for northern Nebraska.
Showers and thunderstorms possible this evening into the very early morning hours on Wednesday. Some of the storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 50s and a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal overnight low temperatures.
Slight chance of a shower very early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny and pleasant Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be close to average.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs around 80. Warmer, drier conditions expected over the weekend.

Above average temperatures return on Sunday and continue into next week.
