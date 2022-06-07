Three lane closures in effect at South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road has three lane closures in effect for a stormwater pipe maintenance project. They include:

Inside southbound lane on South 56th Street between Highway 2 and just north of Old Cheney Road

Northbound left turn lane of South 56th Street

Eastbound left turn lane of Old Cheney Road

This work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, June 21.

“Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Traffic Engineering division has made timing modifications to the South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection and will continue to evaluate the timing of traffic signals in the surrounding area through the closure,” said Dan Carpenter, Traffic Engineering Manager. “These temporary traffic signal changes will assist with traffic flow.”

Business access is maintained. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this work, contact Zach Becker, LTU, at 402-613-3763 or zbecker@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

