Advertisement

Three lane closures in effect at South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road

The intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road has three lane closures in effect for...
The intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road has three lane closures in effect for a stormwater pipe maintenance project.(Source: MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The intersection of South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road has three lane closures in effect for a stormwater pipe maintenance project. They include:

  • Inside southbound lane on South 56th Street between Highway 2 and just north of Old Cheney Road
  • Northbound left turn lane of South 56th Street
  • Eastbound left turn lane of Old Cheney Road

This work is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, June 21.

“Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Traffic Engineering division has made timing modifications to the South 56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection and will continue to evaluate the timing of traffic signals in the surrounding area through the closure,” said Dan Carpenter, Traffic Engineering Manager. “These temporary traffic signal changes will assist with traffic flow.”

Business access is maintained. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this work, contact Zach Becker, LTU, at 402-613-3763 or zbecker@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr. and Latisha Castillo
Two arrested after Lincoln teen’s wheelchair stolen
James Crihfield
Missing NDCS inmate arrested
$6,500 wristwatch stolen from truck in southwest Lincoln
On May 20, the York Police Department responded to a robbery at the Cornerstone Bank
Nebraska Bankers Association offers reward for information on robbery suspects

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to elevated yellow
Severe thunderstorms are possible tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats....
Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths