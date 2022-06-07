Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of severe thunderstorms is possible this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible.

An upper level disturbance will move through the area tonight. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening. Some storms could be severe. Hail up 2.5″ in diameter and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible with any severe storms that develop. There could be some isolated tornadoes too.

There could a few lingering showers early on Wednesday. Otherwise, it should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80. Winds look to be north-northwest at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Severe thunderstorms are not expected for Wednesday.

Another upper level disturbance will likely move through the region Thursday. This means another chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area. Some storms may be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat looks to be low. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The weather pattern looks to change this weekend into early next week. An upper level ridge may build into the area leading to warmer temperatures and drier conditions. High temperatures should return to above average. There will likely be less rain chances.

