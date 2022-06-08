10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora, Crete and Nebraska City

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The stops Tuesday included Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Ord.

In Aurora, many different county fire departments went door to door collecting donations for Tuesday drive. Also, the Aurora Mall gave a large donation of needed items.

In Crete, Pinnacle Bank of Crete made a cash donation. Also, several items were donated from Grace United Methodist Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Also, thank you to the Crete Ace Hardware for letting Blue Valley Community Action – Saline County Food Pantry use the property.

Nebraska City received a couple big donations from St. Mary’s Catholic Church and First Christian Church.

In Neligh, a generous donation from Orchard of 809 Ibs was collected.

Below are results from Tuesday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Ainsworth

Goal: 6,000 lbs of food

Donated: 1,945 Ibs

This food benefits the Ainsworth Food Pantry.

Aurora:

Goal: 30,000 lbs of food

Donated: 45,648 Ibs

This food benefits the Hamilton County Food Pantry.

Crete:

Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 4,000 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action – Saline County Food Pantry.

Nebraska City

Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 10,183 Ibs

This food benefits the Nebraska City Food Pantry.

Neligh

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 1,780 Ibs

This food benefits the Antelope Co. Food Pantry

Ord:

Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food

Donated: Final total coming soon.

This food benefits the Ord UMC Food Pantry.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Beatrice, Geneva, Grand Island and York on Wednesday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

