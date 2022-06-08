Advertisement

Beatrice, Grand Island, Geneva and York food pantries benefit from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van

Caption
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls into day 3 with several stops. The stops Wednesday included Beatrice, Geneva, Grand Island and York.

In Beatrice, the Community Food Pantry celebrated its 50th anniversary with a ribbon cutting and tours of the pantry.

In York, the Green Family was at it again for the 27th year and contributed a total of 5,603 Ibs.

In Grand Island, Grand View Apartments donated 266 Ibs and Hastings High School donated 183 Ibs.

Below are results from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Beatrice

Goal: 3,000 lbs of food

Donated: 9,205 Ibs

This food benefits the Community Food Pantry, Salvation Army, and Blue Valley Community Action.

Grand Island:

Goal: 28,000 lbs of food

Donated: 34,600 Ibs

This food benefits the Hope Harbor Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camile’s Cupboard and the Salvation Army.

York:

Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 6,607 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action.

Geneva:

Goal: 6,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 3,325 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action – Fillmore County.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Columbus and Lexington on Thursday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
LPD warning homeowners to close and lock garages
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to elevated yellow
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
Severe thunderstorms are possible tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats....
Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Latest News

The Green Family was at it again for the 27th year.
Can Care-a-Van Stops in Beatrice, Grand Island, Geneva and York
Can Care-a-Van stops in Nebraska City.
Brad Anderson Live in Nebraska City for Can Care-a-Van
10/11 thanks the volunteers at the Can Care-a-Van.
10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday including Aurora, Crete and Nebraska City
A group photo of the volunteers at this year's Can Care-a-Van.
Can Care-a-Van Stops in Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Ord