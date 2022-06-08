Beatrice, Grand Island, Geneva and York food pantries benefit from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls into day 3 with several stops. The stops Wednesday included Beatrice, Geneva, Grand Island and York.

In Beatrice, the Community Food Pantry celebrated its 50th anniversary with a ribbon cutting and tours of the pantry.

In York, the Green Family was at it again for the 27th year and contributed a total of 5,603 Ibs.

In Grand Island, Grand View Apartments donated 266 Ibs and Hastings High School donated 183 Ibs.

Below are results from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Beatrice

Goal: 3,000 lbs of food

Donated: 9,205 Ibs

This food benefits the Community Food Pantry, Salvation Army, and Blue Valley Community Action.

Grand Island:

Goal: 28,000 lbs of food

Donated: 34,600 Ibs

This food benefits the Hope Harbor Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camile’s Cupboard and the Salvation Army.

York:

Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 6,607 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action.

Geneva:

Goal: 6,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 3,325 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action – Fillmore County.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Columbus and Lexington on Thursday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

