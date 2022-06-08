Cass County officials arrest man accused of catalytic converter theft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of catalytic converters thefts which led them to an arrest.

Benjamin Dill, 28, of Ashland is charged with felony theft.

Over four days, officials say he allegedly stole catalytic converters from a motor home, a car, and a pickup.

All from a storage facility in Greenwood.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.