CK Powersports burglarized early Tuesday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Corey Kruse buys, fixes up and sells ATVs and ATV accessories. Tuesday morning he got a call from a nearby business asking if he saw one of his garage doors was smashed and the other wide open.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, an 18-foot ATV trailer, six ATV helmets, a set of ramps and a Mini Jeep were stolen from CK Powersports. Corey Kruse, the owner and operator, wasn’t planning on being at his business all week because his wife just had a baby, but when he got the call from a nearby business, we had to go to the shop near 23rd and Cornhusker.

“I don’t know if it was a target or if it was truly just a random act, or it was just something shiny and flashy and they thought the could move it pretty easy,” Kruse said.

Kruse sells all of his powersports and accessories on his Facebook business page or Facebook Marketplace. The Mini Jeep was posted late Monday night after being fixed up over the weekend. Just hours later, that was the vehicle stolen from his shop.

“That was towards the back of the shop, and they walked passed a lot of other stuff that was more valuable than what that thing was,” Kruse said.

Although the Mini Jeep and helmets were relatively cheap compared to some of his other items, the 18-foot trailer that was sitting in the parking lot is what he’s missing the most. Kruse just bought it in December, and he says he uses it about every other day.

What’s confusing Kruse the most is how they got in. The garage door was smashed into by a vehicle, but in surveillance video, you can’t see anyone enter through the small opening. Kruse has owned that half of the shop for about six years, but the other side for only a year, and he didn’t get around to installing a camera until after the break-in.

“It’s more frustrating just like the whole idea of just like, you know, are they going to come back, was this like some sort of fluke, was it preventable on my end or what happened... what was the reason?”

