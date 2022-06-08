Conner leans on Jonas’ guidance on road to NCAA Outdoor Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dusty Jonas calls Mayson Conner one of Nebraska’s best high jumpers of all-time. That’s pretty high praise from the school’s record-holder in the event. Jonas won a gold medal 2008 NCAA Indoor Championships and currently serves as an assistant coach at Nebraska.

“He’s had an insanely successful career,” Jonas said of Conner. “I think his best days are still ahead of him.”

Conner is a 3-time All-American who will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this week. The York grad won both Big Ten high jump titles during the 2021-22 season (Indoor & Outdoor).

Conner’s personal-best in the high jump is 7-feet, 3.75 inches, which he set during a breakout freshman season. That height ranks ninth on the Nebraska career chart.

“He’s very determined (and) very talented,” Jonas said. “(He’s) really cool under pressure (and) never gets too flustered or rattled. Very coachable guy.”

Conner placed third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last year, where he became the first Husker high jumper to medal in over a decade. Conner is hoping to reach 7-feet, 5-inches, which has been a longstanding goal for the senior student-athlete.

“After my freshman year, I was like ‘Oh perfect, I’m going to jump 7-5 this year, 7-6 (next) year...” Conner said. “It hasn’t worked out that way. I still trust in Dusty (Jonas). I trust in my journey that it will lead me to where I need to be.”

