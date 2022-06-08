Finding baby formula in Nebraska continues to be a struggle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Parents across the country continue to struggle finding formula to feed their babies. As shipments of formula are arriving from overseas, it’s still hard to come by here in Nebraska.

Nebraska DHHS said that formula is going to store shelves in Nebraska, but they don’t know how much.

The effort from two Lincolnites to ease the strain on parents is still very needed. The formula shortage has been going on for more than a month and Dr. Phil Boucher said it’s not getting any better.

“I was at the grocery store yesterday and whenever I go know I just take a peek in the formula aisle to see what’s available and it’s really bare,” said Dr. Boucher.

Dr. Boucher started a formula drive about three weeks ago and said he’s been able to connect hundreds of cans to families in need. Specialty formulas are especially hard to come by after the Abbott Recall.

“You just walk into stores and all you see is these bare shelves,” said Karla Sargent, the creator of a Nebraska formula finding group.

Sargent started the Facebook group ‘Nebraska Formula Finder’ in an effort for Nebraskans to help connect others to formula they need. The group grew from around 60 members to nearly 1,000 in two weeks.

“You post on there and somebody goes ‘oh I saw four cans at the store’ so it helps cut down on drive and just knowing that you can find what you need for your kids,” Sargent said.

According to the White House, the fifth round of formula shipments will be brought to the U.S. on Thursday. The first ‘Operation Fly Formula’ shipment arrived on May 22. The White House said it’s cutting travel time from three weeks to three days.

There’s also a waiver for women, infant and children, or WIC, users to access formula they weren’t able to previously.

“They have to go to specific stores and they have credits for specific type of formula,” Dr. Boucher said.

The biggest question is when will more formula hit store shelves. That’s tough to answer. According to DHHS and the White House, once imported formula gets to the U.S., it goes through standard distribution channels and then retailers decide how much goes to each store.

