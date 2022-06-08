Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol encouraging work zone safety during 100 deadliest days of summer

According to the Federal Highway Administration an average of 774 individuals die in work zone crashes every year.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the 100 deadliest days of summer for drivers - the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day where there has historically been a significant increase in traffic fatalities, especially with teen drivers.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, an average of 774 individuals die in work zone crashes every year. From 2003 to 2019 more than 2,100 workers have died at road construction sites.

Here are tips from the Nebraska State Patrol when it comes to keeping yourself and workers safe.

- Stay alert. Your full attention should be on the road.

- Watch your speed. The posted speed limits are there for a reason and will not only protect the workers, but also yourself.

- Minimize your distractions. Stay off your phone, pay close attention to the road.

- Don’t tailgate other drivers.

“When we have workers out on the interstate from the Department of Roads they’re focused on their duties and getting that task done for that day, so we need the motoring public to watch the signage, watch the flaggers,” NSP Sergeant, Rob Pelster said.

The simplest way to prepare for traffic and work zones is by using the Nebraska 511 system. It has a full list of traffic events, highway cameras and road conditions.

According to the CDC, during the 100 deadliest days of summer, the average number of deadly teen driver crashes climbs 15%. Teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 are three times more likely than drivers 20 and older to be involved in a deadly crash.

“We need your full attention on the road at all times,” Pelster said. “Traffic volume is considerably higher so we need your full attention when you’re out there, people are expecting you to get to your destination and we want to see that as well.”

Through June 7, 2022, Nebraska roadways have already seen 104 fatalities, this time last year there had only been 85.

As always, NSP encourages drivers to wear a seatbelt. According to the CDC, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45-percent for drivers and front seat passengers. People not wearing a seatbelt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle.

