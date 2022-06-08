Advertisement

New filings in Herbster vs. Slama case one week before court hearings

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A week from Tuesday, Charles Herbster and State Senator Julie Slama will appear in the same courtroom together in a case of dueling lawsuits.

New court documents from Slama’s attorneys allege Herbster’s team is dragging its feet when it comes to turning over documents.

Julie Slama says Charles Herbster groped her at a Republican political fundraiser in Omaha three years ago.

He says it never happened and the allegation was politically motivated. He is suing her for defamation. She countersued for sexual battery and for attacking her character.

In new court filings, her team is asking the judge to force Herbster’s political team to turn over the documents they’ve requested. Herbster’s legal team says the requests are overly broad, and in some cases irrelevant to the lawsuits.

The most recent requests from Slama’s legal team center on individuals who were central to President Trump’s campaign orbit, and then assisted business Charles Herbster’s run for Nebraska governor.

Trump held a rally in Nebraska days before the primary.

Herbster finished second place on election day and argued that the political machine of Gov. Ricketts, who appointed Senator Slama and supported Herbster’s opponent, created the allegations with the goal to bring him down.

Slama’s legal team wants the court to order Kellyanne Conway, who was at the initial “Herbster for Governor” campaign event near Fremont, to hand over any correspondence she had with Herbster regarding a second woman who came forward publicly with groping allegations going back to 2018.

Slama’s team is asking the same from David Bossie – Trump’s deputy campaign manager - and Corey Lewandowski – Trump’s first campaign manager, who both attended Herbster’s event in Lincoln after he lost on election night – to turn over similar paperwork and whatever emails and texts were exchanged with Charles Herbster since march.

For the first time, a district court judge will weigh in on the matters next week in Beatrice.

The hearing next Tuesday was originally scheduled to be held in Tecumseh but the judge moved it to Gage County where he is based for efficiency and convenience.

Judge Rick Schreiner is responsible for more than one county.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

