Nice Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Slightly cooler and less humid conditions expected on Wednesday. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the region Wednesday afternoon. Another system will begin to move into the plains on Thursday bringing another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny and pleasant Thursday afternoon for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska. Highs in the upper 70s with a north-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Pleasant temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy with the overnight low in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Pleasantly cool overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Highs in the lower 80s and a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A bit warmer on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Warmer, more humid conditions expected for the weekend and into next week.

Smaller chances of rain over the weekend and it will be warmer. (1011 Weather)

