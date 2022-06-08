Police believe suspect used stolen truck to break into north Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a suspect used a stolen truck to ram into the garage at a north Lincoln business.

On Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to LAX Auto Sales, off NW 4th Street and Cornhusker Highway, for a report of a burglary.

According to police, an employee reported an unknown person had broke into the business, took the keys to a 2015 White Chevy Silverado pickup, valued at $52,900, and left.

LPD said the Silverado has a large bumper, black rims and large mirrors on the side.

Police said surveillance video shows that at approximately 4:45 a.m., a man wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a mask covering his face had used a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup to ram a garage door on the east side of the business to get inside.

Investigators explained that the 2007 Ford F-250 was reported stolen on Monday from an area of Wildcat Drive and N 27th Street, then was left at LAX Auto Sales.

LPD said the stolen 2015 White Chevy Silverado was last seen traveling eastbound on West Cornhusker Highway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

