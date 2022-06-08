Advertisement

Police believe suspect used stolen truck to break into north Lincoln business

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a suspect used a stolen truck to ram into the garage at a north Lincoln business.

On Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to LAX Auto Sales, off NW 4th Street and Cornhusker Highway, for a report of a burglary.

According to police, an employee reported an unknown person had broke into the business, took the keys to a 2015 White Chevy Silverado pickup, valued at $52,900, and left.

LPD said the Silverado has a large bumper, black rims and large mirrors on the side.

Police said surveillance video shows that at approximately 4:45 a.m., a man wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a mask covering his face had used a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup to ram a garage door on the east side of the business to get inside.

Investigators explained that the 2007 Ford F-250 was reported stolen on Monday from an area of Wildcat Drive and N 27th Street, then was left at LAX Auto Sales.

LPD said the stolen 2015 White Chevy Silverado was last seen traveling eastbound on West Cornhusker Highway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
LPD warning homeowners to close and lock garages
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to elevated yellow
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
Severe thunderstorms are possible tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats....
Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Latest News

Can Care-a-Van stops in Nebraska City.
Brad Anderson Live in Nebraska City for Can Care-a-Van
LPD: Suspect rams garage at northeast Lincoln business to break in
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals...
Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna
According to the Federal Highway Administration, an average of 774 individuals die in work zone...
Nebraska State Patrol encouraging work zone safety during 100 deadliest days of summer