Prescription cannabis products with higher THC may help ease chronic pain, study says

By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - Prescription cannabis products with higher THC to CBD levels may help ease chronic pain according to a new study.

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come with possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that causes a high. Cannabidiol, CBD, is the second most prevalent active chemical in cannabis but does not cause a high.

Both have been associated with pain relief.

The study found no benefits from taking over-the-counter products that contain only THC or CBD extracts.

