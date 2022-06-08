Thursday Forecast: Thunderstorm chance returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chances of severe weather are once again possible on Thursday after a calm and pleasent Wednesday. Highs should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is at or just below average for this time of year.

Thursday should begin partly to mostly cloudy and mild before the possibility of severe weather returns in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance would be primarily for Central Nebraska, but Eastern Nebraska may see isolated severe thunderstorms move into the area too. The main threats would be large hail up to 1.5″ in diameter and wind gusts up to 65 mph. The tornado threat does appear to be low at this time. Nonetheless, rain will become likely into the evening. High temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and low 80s with wind speeds of 5-15 mph.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats while the tornado threat appears low. (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday appears to be a little cooler than Thursday and possibly the coolest weather we will see for at least the next week. High temperatures should be in the mid to upper 70s while rain may linger early in the morning giving way to a partly to mostly cloudy day.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The recent below average temperature pattern does appear to change this upcoming weekend with highs on Saturday forecasted to be in the mid to upper 80s while Sunday may top out in the low 90s. Precipitation chances remain on both Saturday and Sunday, but they do not appear to be all day rains at this time.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

