Trio from Nevada caught with two pounds of meth in Seward County

Mario Moore, Tyrell Gill, Megan Shunick
Mario Moore, Tyrell Gill, Megan Shunick(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County Deputy followed the smell of marijuana, and it led him to much more than just pot.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was filling up his patrol car with gas Monday when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was also stopped to get fuel. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana but also two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two handguns. The vehicle was occupied by three people, two of which are convicted felons.

Tyrell O. Gill, 33, of Las Vegas, NV was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Mario A. Moore, 49, of Fernley, NV was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Megan N. Shunick, 30, of Las Vegas, NV was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Committing a Felony.

