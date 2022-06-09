10-11 Forecast: Thursday night ‘storms...then a pleasant Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although we are NOT expecting a repeat of Tuesday nights pummeling...large hail and damaging winds will be possible Thursday night as a weak frontal boundary and upper-level disturbance once again combine to create another severe weather threat. Hail of quarter-to-golf ball size...and winds of 60-to-70 mph are likely with the strongest ‘storms. The tornado threat with this scenario is low. Thunderstorms could linger into the morning hours of Friday...but the balance of the day on Friday should be dry. No severe weather is anticipated on Friday or Saturday at this time.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

The next forecast highlight will be the looming increase in heat and humidity as we push through the weekend and into early next week. The hottest conditions of the early-summer are expected to develop as temperatures soar into the upper 80s...upper 90s...and even triple-digits. After highs mainly in the 80s on Friday...the region is expected to see upper 80s-to-upper 90s on Saturday...mainly 90s on Sunday...and then 95-to-105° by Monday. Isolated thunderstorm chances will accompany this “heat wave”...with the best chance for more widespread thunderstorm activity expected Sunday with a weak front in the area...and then again Tuesday night-into-Wednesday as a stronger cold front is expected to cross the Central Plains. Behind that second front, we will see a brief cool down...but temperatures are expected to “heat” right back up by the end of next week.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook shines a light (or is it a heat lamp ?) on the big warm-up ahead...and continues our on-again off-again thunderstorm chances pretty much each day...with those better chances for more widespread precipitation on Sunday and again Tuesday-Wednesday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

