Advertisement

Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Lincoln Police Department
Police believe suspect used stolen truck to break into north Lincoln business
LPD warning homeowners to close and lock garages
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals...
Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins
Amid multiple high-profile cases, LPD struggles with staffing

Latest News

The Lincoln Children's first Brew at the Zoo event of the season will be June 18.
Brew at the Zoo returning to Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Brew at the Zoo returning to Lincoln Children’s Zoo
After Tuesday night’s storm, some community members woke up to damaged homes and gardens.
Omaha expert: Patience is key when it comes to hail-damaged plants
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine combines its original shot with protection against the...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection