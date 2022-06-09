Brew at the Zoo returning to Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s summertime favorites, Brew at the Zoo, is making its return to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Anyone 21 and over is welcome to the zoo’s feature of live music, craft beer and meeting some of Lincoln’s favorite animals.
Below is the live music lineup and Brew at the Zoo dates:
- June 18: Flannel Channel
- July 16: The 402
- July 30: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
- September 10: AM/FM Lincoln
Below is the list of local Nebraska beer and ciders that will be featured:
- Empyrean
- Zipline
- White Elm
- Glacial Till
- Lucky Bucket
- Saro Cider
- Glacial Till
- Stone Hollow
- Thunderhead
Tickets include three drink tickets and access to the live concert. You can get tickets on the Lincoln Children’s Zoo website.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.