Advertisement

Brew at the Zoo returning to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

The zoo's first Brew at the Zoo will be June 18.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s summertime favorites, Brew at the Zoo, is making its return to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Anyone 21 and over is welcome to the zoo’s feature of live music, craft beer and meeting some of Lincoln’s favorite animals.

Below is the live music lineup and Brew at the Zoo dates:

  • June 18: Flannel Channel
  • July 16: The 402
  • July 30: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
  • September 10: AM/FM Lincoln

Below is the list of local Nebraska beer and ciders that will be featured:

  • Empyrean
  • Zipline
  • White Elm
  • Glacial Till
  • Lucky Bucket
  • Saro Cider
  • Glacial Till
  • Stone Hollow
  • Thunderhead

Tickets include three drink tickets and access to the live concert. You can get tickets on the Lincoln Children’s Zoo website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Lincoln Police Department
Police believe suspect used stolen truck to break into north Lincoln business
LPD warning homeowners to close and lock garages
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals...
Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins
Amid multiple high-profile cases, LPD struggles with staffing

Latest News

Brew at the Zoo returning to Lincoln Children’s Zoo
After Tuesday night’s storm, some community members woke up to damaged homes and gardens.
Omaha expert: Patience is key when it comes to hail-damaged plants
Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine combines its original shot with protection against the...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
Wednesday night, family and friends gathered in La Vista to celebrate a somber day, Ryan...
Family, friends release balloons to celebrate missing La Vista boy’s birthday