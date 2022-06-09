Brew at the Zoo returning to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s summertime favorites, Brew at the Zoo, is making its return to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Anyone 21 and over is welcome to the zoo’s feature of live music, craft beer and meeting some of Lincoln’s favorite animals.

Below is the live music lineup and Brew at the Zoo dates:

June 18: Flannel Channel

July 16: The 402

July 30: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

September 10: AM/FM Lincoln

Below is the list of local Nebraska beer and ciders that will be featured:

Empyrean

Zipline

White Elm

Glacial Till

Lucky Bucket

Saro Cider

Stone Hollow

Thunderhead

Tickets include three drink tickets and access to the live concert. You can get tickets on the Lincoln Children’s Zoo website.

