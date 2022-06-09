Advertisement

Burroughs Wins Finals X Series, Qualifies for World Senior Championships

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Husker great Jordan Burroughs secured a spot on the U.S. team and will compete at the 2022 Senior World Championships on Sept. 10-18 in Belgrade, Serbia after his Final X series victory. 

In the 79 kg men’s freestyle finals, the reigning world champion defeated Chance Marstellar, 4-0, in the first round of the series. In the second round, Marstellar forced a third deciding match after his 2-2 victory. In Round 3, Burroughs grabbed an early 3-0 lead and sealed the 5-0 win in the second period with a takedown.

This win qualified Burroughs for his 11th World or Olympic team and gives him a chance to break the freestyle title record that he and John Smith currently share.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving...
Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths
LPD warning homeowners to close and lock garages
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to elevated yellow
Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

lsw
JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank (Thurs, June 8)
Nebraska track-and-field coach Dusty Jonas works with Mayson Conner during a practice ahead of...
Conner leans on Jonas’ guidance on road to NCAA Outdoor Championships
dj mc
Conner leans on Jonas' guidance on road to NCAA Championships
Mayson Conner seeks medals at NCAA Championships
Mayson Conner seeks medals at NCAA Championships