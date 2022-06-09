Advertisement

Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park

Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing a theft charge after she’s accused of stealing money from Fonner Park.

Ceira McIntosh, 23, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of $1,500- $4,999.

According to Hall County court documents, Grand Island Police investigated a series of thefts at Fonner Park between February 19, 2022 and April 22, 2022.

The arrest warrant affidavit states McIntosh was employed at Fonner Park where she collected money from customers for food and drink purchases.

The affidavit reveals that she would open a tab for the customers and then, if they paid cash, would delete the purchased items and take the cash without turning it in for the night.

Fonner Park conducted an audit, indicating that for those two months there was approximately $3,472 in items that had been deleted by the defendant.

She was due in court late last month, but failed to appear, leading to the warrant for her arrest.

McIntosh is out on a personal recognizance bond. She also is to have no contact with Fonner Park.

Her next court hearing is June 29 at 10 a.m.

