Lincoln City Council to vote on whether to rescind Fairness Ordinance

“The LGBTQ+ community will continue to fight for equal protections for all residents of Lincoln. We will do this in a way that pushes forward equality while shielding our community from ongoing attacks on our freedom. We’ve seen what happens when we erase LGBTQ+ children from protections for their young lives to grow. Let’s not make that mistake again; let’s not make the mistake of erasing children from the protection they trust us to provide them.

The majority of attacks on Title 11 or the “fairness ordinance” are based on lies and scare tactics against our transgender nonbinary community members. We must put transgender and nonbinary voices at the center of next steps for Title 11 because transgender and nonbinary individuals will be targeted by those whose actions create lifelong harm to our LGBTQ+ neighbors by halting progress of achieving protections, recognition, and the ability to come out of the closet just so they can live their lives.

The Council has heard from several transgender and nonbinary community leaders about how to proceed. After hard conversations and some devastating losses in our community the message is clear, we must rescind the ordinance, continue to strengthen our relationships with honest conversations, support, and acceptance, and move forward as a united community for all, for our LGBTQ+ students/parents/peer and for our allies.

