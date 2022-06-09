Advertisement

Lincoln City Council to vote on whether to rescind Fairness Ordinance

(Source: Onanymous / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 3.0 via MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly four months after passing the Fairness Ordinance, the Lincoln City Council will vote on whether to rescind it at Monday’s meeting.

The ordinance, which was passed unanimously on Feb. 14, strengthened employment discrimination laws. It would’ve revised Lincoln’s city code by adding anti-discrimination protections for sexual orientation, gender identity, and military or veteran status.

Shortly after the ordinance passed, the Nebraska Family Alliance launched a successful petition drive, requiring the council to either put the issue to a public vote or rescind it.

Council member James Michael Bowers supports the idea of the Fairness Ordinance but believes putting it on a ballot right now might backfire.

