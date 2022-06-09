LPS receives large donation to build new stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools received a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to aid in constructing a stadium near the new Lincoln Northwest High School set to open in the fall of 2022.

The Lincoln Board of Education will vote at the June 14 regular board meeting to accept the gift. As part of the 20-year agreement, it will be named Union Bank Stadium.

“Over the years, Union Bank & Trust has repeatedly invested in our schools to aid us in our mission of providing more opportunities for Lincoln’s children,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. ”We are thankful to UBT for their continued support of LPS programs and allowing us to provide more athletic and activity spaces for our students to be engaged.”

“Strong schools, and all the activities surrounding them, help to build strong communities,” said UBT Executive Vice President Jason Muhleisen. ”We’re excited about this unique opportunity to partner with Lincoln Public Schools and support the students and programs of LPS. We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to the modern new stadium in a vibrant, growing area of Lincoln.”

As part of the $290 million bond referendum passed by Lincoln voters in 2020, the Lincoln Board of Education invested $15.4 into phase one of upgrading practice fields at existing high schools and building two new activity complexes at the new high schools.

The first football game scheduled for Union Bank Stadium is August 26 between Lincoln Northwest High School and Ralston High School.

A rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest High School in the fall of 2022. (Lincoln Public Schools)

