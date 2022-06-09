Nebraska DMV expands online appointment system

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska DMV will be expanding locations for its new appointment system for driver’s license services.

The driver’s license offices are expanding to Omaha Metro South in Bellevue, Omaha Metro North near N. 56th Street, and Lincoln near West O Street during July according to the release.

It’s reported the new appointment system was operated at the Omaha Metro West location near 174th & Burt starting Wednesday.

“This new appointment system will enhance the customer experience in the Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln areas. The new system will save time for customers and our services will be more efficient and more tailored to each individual customer’s needs.”

The release states the new appointment system is all online. Customers can schedule an appointment for various services on the DMV website.

Officials urge customers to schedule in advance to guarantee the appointment because same-day services could be limited on-site. First-time applications, written and drive testing, and renewals for permits, driver and commercial licenses and State ID cards are all available at the driver licensing offices.

It’s still required to bring all necessary paperwork and documents, for example, proof of citizenship, lawful status, and address verification.

