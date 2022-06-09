Omaha expert: Patience is key when it comes to hail-damaged plants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After Tuesday night’s storm, some community members woke up to damaged homes and gardens.

After a heavy downpour of hail tore through the city, many are wondering what the best way to tend to those hurt plants and shrubs is.

Nebraska Extension Horticulture Program Coordinator Scott Evans says to be patient.

“The best thing that we can do is try to keep as much of the leaf tissue intact,” Evans tells 6 News. “The first thing we often want to do is cut everything back and let it regrow, but what that can do is that could stunt the plant because we are removing all of the photosynthetic tissue.”

“If we can leave a lot of that leaf tissue even though it looks damaged, those leaves are still producing energy for the plant.”

Evans says only after the plants start producing more new growth is when you can start to remove some of the damaged leaves.

“The season is still fairly early, if the plant is completely broken and snapped, then yes, take it out,” he adds. “But if it still looks healthy, if it’s upright, just some broken leaves, go ahead and keep those, it’s going to grow, we have a lot of growing season ahead of us so we don’t need to panic.”

When it comes to shrubs and trees that are reachable, he says it’s good to prune out the broken or damaged branches.

“Cause if there’s a potential of more stormy weather, we don’t want those dangling branches in the tree to rip off the bark or cause ore damage to the plant.”

Evans also says to hold off on watering or fertilizing your plants for a few more days, as they are still absorbing the water from Tuesday’s storm and don’t need anymore.

Evans says anyone with questions about their gardens or plants can always call Nebraska Extension.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.