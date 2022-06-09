Showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will move into the plains Thursday bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms late this afternoon and evening could be severe. Friday will be a little cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. Much warmer temperatures expected over the weekend.
Slight risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening in central and western Nebraska. Marginal risk for eastern Nebraska.
Partly sunny for the Lincoln area with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening through early Friday morning. An isolated severe thunderstorm possible this evening. Lows in the lower 60s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy Friday morning with a slight chance of a shower early in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon with the high in the upper 70s and a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid on Saturday. Highs in Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.
A more summer like pattern expected Sunday through much of next week.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.