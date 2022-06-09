Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday

Large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.
Large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will move into the plains Thursday bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms late this afternoon and evening could be severe. Friday will be a little cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. Much warmer temperatures expected over the weekend.

Slight risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening in central and western Nebraska. Marginal risk for eastern Nebraska.

Scattered severe storms in central and southwest Nebraska this afternoon. Isolated severe...
Scattered severe storms in central and southwest Nebraska this afternoon. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in eastern Nebraska.

Partly sunny for the Lincoln area with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph.

A bit cool in northern Nebraska, seasonal temperatures for southern Nebraska.
A bit cool in northern Nebraska, seasonal temperatures for southern Nebraska.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening through early Friday morning. An isolated severe thunderstorm possible this evening. Lows in the lower 60s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Low temperatures Thursday night will be near the average.
Low temperatures Thursday night will be near the average.

Mostly cloudy Friday morning with a slight chance of a shower early in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon with the high in the upper 70s and a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Comfortable temperatures for most of Nebraska.
Comfortable temperatures for most of Nebraska.

Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid on Saturday. Highs in Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.

Warmer, more humid weather on Saturday.
Warmer, more humid weather on Saturday.

A more summer like pattern expected Sunday through much of next week.

Hot temperatures on the way.
Hot temperatures on the way.

