Two Lincoln corrections workers hurt, one seriously, in alleged inmate assault

Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - NDCS says an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln assaulted two staff members on Wednesday, resulting in one of them being treated for a serious injury.

The staff members were preparing the unidentified inmate for transfer to another facility. Officials say he punched them both in the face and continued to physically resist. A third staff member deployed pepper spray and they were able to get the inmate to the ground and put him in restraints. The staff members who were hit went to the hospital for assessment of their injuries. One of them had a broken bone from the assault.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

In incidents of assault causing serious injury, NDCS defines a serious injury as one that “requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.”

