10/11 NOW Investigation: Neighborhood poverty levels impact voter turnout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This year, Lancaster County voters are being asked to go to the polls three times, with the special election coming up June 28, to fill the empty seat in Congressional District One.

With these unique circumstances, 10/11 NOW is looking into voter turnout, to see what factors influence whether or not someone shows up to vote.

In the May 2020 primary election, 67,911 people cast ballots in Lancaster County for a turnout of 33.6%. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said that’s up a little bit from the county’s average, and up significantly from the turnout in the May 2018 primary where turnout was 25%.

Guadalupe Esquivel, with Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, said that’s a pretty good number in her eyes.

“You can really see that more and more people are coming out for issues important to them,” Esquivel said.

Shively said turnout is very dependent on what’s on the ballot. It’s why general elections see a much larger turnout than primary elections.

“The presidential elections will always be the highest turnout because there’s more national visibility, midterm elections and gubernatorial races are second,” Shively said. “That’s what we’ll have this November.”

But, what’s on the ballot isn’t the only factor in whether someone votes. John Cartier, Voting Rights Attorney for Civic Nebraska, said it can also have a lot to do with the voters themselves.

“Typically, precincts with higher socioeconomic status will have higher voter participation compared to those below the poverty level,” Cartier said. “It comes back to what’s happening in the voter’s life. Voting may not be the main priority if they’re struggling to even survive.”

10/11 NOW mapped the turnout rate for all 200 voting precincts in Lancaster County. The map shows lower turnout rate, shown in light blue, in central and northwest Lincoln and higher turnout rate, shown in darker blue shades, in south and east Lincoln.

This map shows voter turnout in the May 2022 primary election. Precincts with higher turnout are shown in darker blue, precincts with lower turnout are shown in lighter blue. (KOLN)

Looking at poverty levels across Lincoln, a map compiled by the Community Health Endowment shows a similar pattern of high poverty levels in the central and northwest parts of the city and lower poverty levels in the southern and eastern outskirts of town.

This map shows the levels of poverty in Lincoln. Higher poverty areas are shown in red, orange and yellow. (Community Health Endowment)

Esquivel said this isn’t a coincidence.

“Transportation and language barriers can be a big issue,” Esquivel said. “Often people don’t have access to get there or are getting conflicting information.”

The county can’t target low-poverty levels themselves.

“We don’t want to focus on a group or gender or race,” Shively said. “If we focus on more specific group, we can be accused of trying to push turnout in one direction or another.”

This is where Civic Nebraska and Nebraska Civic Engagement Table come in. Both participate in a year-long Get Out The Vote campaign that’s not affiliated with the County Election Commission.

“We focus our Get Out The Vote on areas where turnout is lower and that is almost exclusively where poverty is highest,” Cartier said. “As much as non-partisan, non-profits can get engaged and encourage people to vote or linking them with resources to know how to get their ballot or where their polling place is is gamechanger.”

Esquivel said Nebraska Civic Engagement Table creates voter guides in different languages and makes calls to registered voters encouraging them to participate.

“So many elections are decided by a small number of votes, so when you cast a ballot you’re having a direct impact on decisions that will impact your life,” Esquivel said.

What the Election Commission does do is work to increase accessibility on a much broader level.

“We want to make sure everyone has the same opportunity to vote whether that’s by mail, early or in-person,” Shively said.

One way they’ve done this is by increasing access to voting by mail. In the May primary this year, just over half of Lancaster County voters voted through absentee ballots. He said this may have been a factor in why turnout was up from the last midterm primary election.

“Turnout has gone up slightly over the last few years,” Shively said. “In our view, that’s because of early voting and making that a little simpler for voters.”

In the May 2020 presidential primary, which was also held in the early stages of the pandemic, 86% of people voted early and the county saw a near-record turnout for a primary, with 41.9%. In the 2018 midterm primary, 32% of voters voted early with a turnout rate of 25%.

“When you introduce voting by mail, you see participation rates skyrocket,” Cartier said.

To make this easy, Lancaster County has a list of people who have requested to automatically be mailed the application for an absentee ballot. In 2018 that list had 25,384 names, today there are 66,697 names for a 163% increase.

Cartier said this is important for increasing accessibility, especially for those less likely to vote because of their socioeconomic circumstances.

“Legally, work is supposed to give you time off to vote, but sometimes it’s just not practical for voters who need to work every single hour to feed their families.”

Early voting is underway for the June 28 special election to fill CD1.

Voters can request an early voting ballot by mail, fax or email until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, in-person by 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 27 and by agent 7:00 p.m. on election day. You can stop by the Election Commission at 601 N. 46th Street, email earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov, phone at 402-441-7311 or fax by 402-441-6379. The request for is online here. More deadlines here.

