The Can Care-a-Van stops in Columbus and Lexington Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van continued Thursday with stops in Columbus and Lexington. Both Columbus and Lexington would like to thank the generous donors in the community. Also, Columbus appreciated the volunteers from JBS and Black Hills Energy.

Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Columbus:

Goal: 50,000 lbs of food

Donated: 21,195 Ibs

This food benefits the Platte County Food Pantry.

Lexington:

Goal: 2,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 1,181 Ibs

This food benefits the Lexington Food Pantry.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Hastings on Friday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

