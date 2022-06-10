Advertisement

Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say

Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – An employee recently fired from a Little Caesars Pizza tried to get her job back this week but ended up shooting and critically wounding the manager instead, court records show.

Police records show that 27-year-old Angel Kidd returned to the pizza business Tuesday night after being fired and requested her job back.

According to police, after Kidd was told she would not be rehired, she began fighting with the store manager in the parking lot. During the fight, Kidd pulled out a gun and shot the store manager in the leg, police said.

The manager was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery, according to police.

Cincinnati police arrested Kidd on a felonious assault charge and booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Thursday. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
A gas station posted a sign stating that it hated its gas prices too.
‘We hate our gas prices too’: Owner’s sign empathizes with those paying more at the pump
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel