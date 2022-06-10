Advertisement

Geico facing payout to woman claiming she got an STD after sex in car

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover...
Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover the claim.(Gene J. Puskar | (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O.

She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the claim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds
Handcuffs
Two Lincoln corrections workers hurt, one seriously, in alleged inmate assault

Latest News

Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Michigan officer charged in Lyoya shooting set for hearing
NDCS says an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln assaulted two staff members...
Two Lincoln corrections workers hurt, one seriously, in alleged inmate assault
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Murder charged filed in Patrick Lyoya shooting