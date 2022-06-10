Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel a lot like summer this weekend as summer-like temperatures are forecast for Lincoln. We have a few ideas if you’re in the hunt to find something to do, in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln Saltdogs

Come out and watch the Saltdogs battle against the Sioux Falls Canaries. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday, Saturday is Fan Appreciation Day and Sunday is Family Funday!

Friday and Saturday 7:05 p.m., Sunday 1:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $10

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents Every Brilliant Thing

You’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s “done something stupid.” She finds it hard to be happy. So, you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for and soon the list takes on a life of its own. Ashley Kobza stars in this one­ person funny and very human play.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $25, Student: $15

New Kids On The Block

“You Got It,” this is the right stuff! New Kids On The Block, The Mixtape Tour 2022 is coming to Lincoln. They will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests! You don’t want to miss this party.

Saturday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $25

Wine & Howl 2022

Wine & Howl brings together all the best parts of summer for a fantastic event. Bring your dog, a blanket or a lawn chair and join them for an afternoon of dogs, food, wine and music. You won’t want to miss the raffle prizes, featuring pet, wine and decor gift baskets from all around the area.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $10 suggested donation

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Presents “I Remember Clifford” Featuring John Tavlin & The 2022 Young Jazz Artist Winner

Join NJO for their final season concert entitled “I Remember Clifford,” featuring John Tavlin on trumpet and the winner of the 2022 Young Jazz Artist Competition Travis Wohlenhaus on saxophone. Selections include “Joy Spring,” “Daahoud,” “Brownie Speaks,” “Sandu” and other great Clifford Brown compositions arranged by Mark Benson, UNL faculty member Dr. Greg Simon and NJO alumnus Dave Sharp. The concert will close with Benny Golson’s lovely tribute, “I Remember Clifford.”

Sunday 4 p.m.; Adults: $28, Students: $10

