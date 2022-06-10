Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel a lot like summer this weekend as summer-like temperatures are forecast for Lincoln. We have a few ideas if you’re in the hunt to find something to do, in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln Saltdogs

Come out and watch the Saltdogs battle against the Sioux Falls Canaries. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday, Saturday is Fan Appreciation Day and Sunday is Family Funday!

Friday and Saturday 7:05 p.m., Sunday 1:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $10

More info: HERE

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents Every Brilliant Thing

You’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s “done something stupid.” She finds it hard to be happy. So, you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for and soon the list takes on a life of its own. Ashley Kobza stars in this one­ person funny and very human play.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $25, Student: $15

More info: HERE

New Kids On The Block

“You Got It,” this is the right stuff! New Kids On The Block, The Mixtape Tour 2022 is coming to Lincoln. They will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests! You don’t want to miss this party.

Saturday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $25

More info: HERE

Wine & Howl 2022

Wine & Howl brings together all the best parts of summer for a fantastic event. Bring your dog, a blanket or a lawn chair and join them for an afternoon of dogs, food, wine and music. You won’t want to miss the raffle prizes, featuring pet, wine and decor gift baskets from all around the area.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $10 suggested donation

More info: HERE

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Presents “I Remember Clifford” Featuring John Tavlin & The 2022 Young Jazz Artist Winner

Join NJO for their final season concert entitled “I Remember Clifford,” featuring John Tavlin on trumpet and the winner of the 2022 Young Jazz Artist Competition Travis Wohlenhaus on saxophone. Selections include “Joy Spring,” “Daahoud,” “Brownie Speaks,” “Sandu” and other great Clifford Brown compositions arranged by Mark Benson, UNL faculty member Dr. Greg Simon and NJO alumnus Dave Sharp. The concert will close with Benny Golson’s lovely tribute, “I Remember Clifford.”

Sunday 4 p.m.; Adults: $28, Students: $10

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds
Mario Moore, Tyrell Gill, Megan Shunick
Trio from Nevada caught with two pounds of meth in Seward County

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night
Thursday night storms followed by a pleasant Friday
Sarpy Crimestoppers looking for suspect, shopping spree with stolen credit cards
The JBS Bull made an appearance at the Columbus, Ne. Can Care-a-Van.
The Can Care-a-Van stops in Columbus and Lexington Thursday
The image on the left shows a map of voter turnout in Lincoln for the May 2022 primary...
10/11 NOW Investigation: Neighborhood poverty levels impact voter turnout