Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Families continue to reel in the aftermath of a Memorial Day weekend crash on O Street which left two women dead.

That same crash also critically injured another woman whose father was told on the scene that she also died. That problem with that, is that she hadn’t.

18-year-old Hannah Wadiso was one of two people pinned underneath a Ford Taurus that careened into a crowd of people after that initial crash on O Street.

Hannah’s father, Tesfaye Alibe, said it was supposed to be a weekend of celebration for his daughter. She had just graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, prompting a gathering with family and friends the day of the crash, Sunday, May 29.

“Celebrate with friends and family [they] all came, singing and the praising,” Alibe said.

That evening, Hannah asked to go watch the Memorial Day weekend cruise event on O Street. Her dad said she was excited and told him lots of people were going to watch.

“‘I’ll be careful,’ she said... and she left,” Alibe said.

He said he had a bad feeling about the night even before the crash. He headed down to O Street earlier in the night to check in and see if he could see his daughter.

“My heart told me to go, go, go, I came and looked around here, but couldn’t find her so I went back. ‘Maybe she’ll be okay,’ I said,” Alibe said.

A few hours later, he said he got a phone call that his daughter was injured in an accident. When he arrived at a hectic police scene, officers told him his daughter died.

“‘Your daughter has passed away’ he said, so I was in shock,” Alibe said. “I rolled down on the road over there and cried to Jesus, ‘Why did this happen to me, why this to my daughter?’”

Early Monday morning, Alibe received another call. This time with news he had hoped for. His daughter Hannah was alive. But, she was in critical condition at Bryan Hospital.

On Thursday, he said in the 11 days since she arrived at the hospital, she’s made progress.

“She’s now speaking with us,” Alibe said.

But, her injuries are severe. Her pelvis is shattered and doctors say once she’s deemed ready to leave the hospital she’ll spend weeks in rehabilitation.

Alibe also took time Thursday to look at the memorial at the scene of the crash for the two women killed, 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo and 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor. He said if it wasn’t for the strangers who police have credited with rolling the Taurus off of Hannah, that could have been his daughter, too.

“I’m sorry for the two others lost, I saw their pictures and my heart was touched,” Alibe said.

The man behind the wheel of that Ford Taurus, 18-year-old Kyvell Stark faces up to 46 years behind bars if convicted.

He’s charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of DUI resulting in serious bodily harm. Lincoln police say he was driving 90 miles per hour just moments before the crash and had marijuana in his system.

His next court date is July 19.

