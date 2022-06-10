Advertisement

Lincoln Police release statement on misidentification after O Street crash

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded on Friday about a misidentification in which they noted that a woman, injured in a May 29 crash, was incorrectly pronounced dead by an LPD Officer.

18-year-old Hannah Wadiso was one of two people pinned underneath a Ford Taurus that careened into a crowd of people after a May 29 crash on O Street. Hannah’s father said he got a phone call that his daughter was injured in an accident. When he arrived at the police scene, he said officers told him his daughter died.

Early Monday morning, Hannah’s father received another call. This time with the news his daughter was alive, but, she was in critical condition at Bryan Hospital.

Below is the full press release by LPD Chief Teresa Ewins:

