Advertisement

LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department discovered drugs, cash, and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant.

Wednesday afternoon, LPD said members of their Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home off 34th and P Streets for an ongoing investigation.

LPD said because of the likelihood of firearms being present the SWAT team was utilized.

According to police, investigators recovered a 40 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia,197 grams of marijuana, 488 miscellaneous pills, and $2,994 in U.S. currency.

Police arrested 25-year-old Muminfidadya Kuwa for possession of a firearm with felony drug violation, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money while violating drug law.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

Latest News

LPD File Photo
LPD: Equipment stolen from home under construction
NDCS says an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln assaulted two staff members...
Two Lincoln corrections workers hurt, one seriously, in alleged inmate assault
Horse tracks in Omaha and Lincoln took a big step forward on Thursday.
Omaha, Lincoln awarded provisional gaming licenses
This upcoming Monday Lincoln City Councilors will decide whether to rescind the Fairness...
Lincoln City Council to vote Monday to rescind Fairness Ordinance