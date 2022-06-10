LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department discovered drugs, cash, and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant.

Wednesday afternoon, LPD said members of their Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home off 34th and P Streets for an ongoing investigation.

LPD said because of the likelihood of firearms being present the SWAT team was utilized.

According to police, investigators recovered a 40 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia,197 grams of marijuana, 488 miscellaneous pills, and $2,994 in U.S. currency.

Police arrested 25-year-old Muminfidadya Kuwa for possession of a firearm with felony drug violation, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money while violating drug law.

