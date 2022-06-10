LPD: Equipment stolen from home under construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says equipment was stolen from a home under construction because a garage door was mistakenly left open.

On Wednesday, around 8:30 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a home near 27th and Rokeby Road, for a report of stolen equipment.

LPD said the caller explained the garage door had been left open overnight at a home under construction and pieces of equipment were missing including two saws, a metal brake and several boxes of soffits.

Investigators believe the loss is roughly $3,445.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Officers are reminding everyone to make sure to close, as well as lock, your garage. LPD said to make it a habit to check your garage door to ensure it’s closed before going to bed.

The Crime Analysis Unit with LPD reports a significant increase in open and unlocked garage door burglaries.

