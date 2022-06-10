Advertisement

LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.
Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday.

According to LPD, O street will be closed at the intersection for a brief period of time due to the incident. Individuals are encouraged to find an alternative route until normal traffic continues.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

Latest News

Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash
LPD File Photo
LPD: Equipment stolen from home under construction
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant
NDCS says an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln assaulted two staff members...
Two Lincoln corrections workers hurt, one seriously, in alleged inmate assault