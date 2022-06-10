Nearly 170,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 168,658 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. A big thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered!
The Can Care-a-Van stopped in Hastings on Friday.
Below are results from Friday’s Can Care-a-Van.
Hastings:
Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food
Donated: 2,452 Ibs
This food benefits the Salvation Army of Hastings, Adams County Food Pantry and Catholic Social Services.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.