Advertisement

Nearly 170,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Caption
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 168,658 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. A big thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered!

The Can Care-a-Van stopped in Hastings on Friday.

Below are results from Friday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Hastings:

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 2,452 Ibs

This food benefits the Salvation Army of Hastings, Adams County Food Pantry and Catholic Social Services.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsors JBS and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

Preliminary numbers are in and 168,658 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
Heartbreak turns to hope for Lincoln father after O Street crash
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

Latest News

The tent set up outside Russ's Market in Hastings.
Can Care-a-Van in Hastings
Here's our report from the 10/11 Can Care A Van event in Hastings.
Hastings Can Care A Van Live
The JBS Bull made an appearance at the Columbus, Ne. Can Care-a-Van.
The Can Care-a-Van stops in Columbus and Lexington Thursday
The JBS Bull made an appearance at the Columbus, Ne. Can Care-a-Van.
Can Care-a-Van Stops in Columbus and Lexington