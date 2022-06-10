Nebraska Valkyries make playoffs during inaugural season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Valkyries are in their inaugural season as a women’s tackle football team. Their goal is to empower women, girls and non-binary people and to promote a safe environment playing tackle football.

The Valkyries compete in the Women’s Football Alliance which is the longest running organization for women’s football.

The team consists of 35 players many are from the Lincoln and Omaha area. Seven players also were named All-Americans this season.

They played six games this year and went 3-3. They also reached the playoffs in their first season.

“My family and friends have been so supportive, several of them have flown out to games and they’re always asking for live stream links and buying gear,” Sheyanne Meadows, Freshman Linebacker said. “They’re very supportive and interested in what we’re doing.”

“We just look to continue growing and teaching adults and younger people as well,” JJ Jones, Owner and Linebacker said. “We’ll have camps and we just want to get this sport out to as many as possible.

The team is heading to Texas for their playoff game against Houston. Its Saturday night for the D2 American Conference Semifinals.

