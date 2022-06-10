New fund will give refugees more time to settle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln has seen a high influx of refugees since America’s involvement in Afghanistan ended and Russia invaded Ukraine. More than 400 Afghan refugees have to come to the Capital City in the last 10 months, and now resettlement agencies are finding it hard to keep up with people’s needs.

Lincoln has been labeled as a refugee friendly city for decades, but resettlement agencies are only set up to provide 90 days of support.

Mo Shakir found refuge in Lincoln when he was 8 years old. He moved from Pakistan with his parents, sister and brother.

“If it wasn’t for this country, I don’t know where we’d be at,” said Shakir, who’s now a United Way of Lincoln & Lancaster County board member.

Shakir says he’s living the American dream, but when they moved to Lincoln in the 90s, they only had 90 days of help to resettle. His parents both worked two jobs, the whole family was trying to learn English and adapt to a new culture. He says if they had more than 90 days, he might have gotten more time with his family, specifically his mother, who died of cancer when he was a teenager.

“We contribute to society, we want to live the American dream, we just needed a little bit of help to get started,” Shakir said.

United Way of Lincoln & Lancaster County and multiple local groups are trying to give refugees more time to settle with more access to resources like transportation, childcare and case management support. United Way is trying to raise $400,000 in four weeks for the new “Lincoln Resettlement Fund.” The money will fund certain local organizations to enhance their work in resettling families.

“Our goal is to ensure every family has the opportunity to successfully settle and start off strong in our community and the opportunity to assist families is right before us.” Meagan Liesveld, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County Executive Director, said.

The vice chair of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln says immigrants will still work just as hard, this fund just means they can focus on getting settled and figuring out how to live in a new culture.

“When there’s just a safety net for those basic needs, it means that families have a better start and a better chance to integrate into this wonderful community,” Marilyn Moor, Vice Chair of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln, said.

If you would like to donate go to https://www.unitedwaylincoln.org/ or text “RESETTLE” to 41444.

