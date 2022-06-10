Nice Friday and then heating up for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will move into the central plains Friday and this means fair weather for the end of the work week. Hotter, more humid weather is expected for the weekend with isolated storms Saturday and scattered thunderstorms on Sunday.

Partly sunny skies will develop during the day on Friday with the afternoon temperatures near average. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the low 80s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Friday Afternoon for most of the state. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy Friday night with a few isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Typical June overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of a thunderstorm early Saturday morning. Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid Saturday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Hotter, more humid Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered morning thunderstorms possible Sunday morning. Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hot and humid on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Very hot and breezy conditions on Monday and it looks like the hot weather continues for much of next week.

Above average temperatures Saturday through Thursday of next week. (1011 Weather)

