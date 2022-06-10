One killed in accident near Cozad

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:05 p.m., near mile marker 221 on I-80, Friday. 63-year-old John Paul of Kearney died as a result of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound, when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. The vehicle then collided with a semi. The driver of the Cruze was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he passed away. The driver and passengers in the semi were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately four hours.

