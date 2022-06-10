Advertisement

Sarpy Crimestoppers looking for suspect, shopping spree with stolen credit cards

If you can identify the suspect call Sarpy Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alleged thief goes on a shopping spree with a victim’s credit cards.

A Sarpy County sheriff’s detective needs our help identifying a suspect caught on camera.

The woman leaves the Gretna Walmart holding a bag containing more than $3,000 in gift cards. She also bought some at a Walgreens in Sarpy County.

All paid for with credit cards out of a wallet stolen from a customer at the Nike outlet store just down the road.

If you can identify the suspect call Sarpy Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP) or the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern...
Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage
A bird's eye view rendering of the proposed "Union Bank Stadium" set to open near Northwest...
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium
Ceira McIntosh is facing a theft of unlawful taking charge related to money taken from Fonner...
Grand Island woman accused of stealing from Fonner Park
Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds
Mario Moore, Tyrell Gill, Megan Shunick
Trio from Nevada caught with two pounds of meth in Seward County

Latest News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night
Thursday night storms followed by a pleasant Friday
The JBS Bull made an appearance at the Columbus, Ne. Can Care-a-Van.
The Can Care-a-Van stops in Columbus and Lexington Thursday
The image on the left shows a map of voter turnout in Lincoln for the May 2022 primary...
10/11 NOW Investigation: Neighborhood poverty levels impact voter turnout